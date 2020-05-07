Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,956 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,626,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,062,000. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 648,944 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 322,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MLNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SP Angel upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $124.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

