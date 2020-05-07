AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post $125.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.26 million to $135.45 million. AlarmCom posted sales of $112.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year sales of $549.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $555.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $603.80 million, with estimates ranging from $595.40 million to $613.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $47,142.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 458,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,027,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $176,394.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,940.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,099,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,330,000 after acquiring an additional 217,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

