Analysts Expect TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $857.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) will post sales of $857.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $776.74 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TFI International.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

TFI International stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

