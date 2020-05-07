Analysts Expect TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $857.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) will post sales of $857.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $776.74 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.
On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TFI International.
TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
