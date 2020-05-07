Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce sales of $106.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.30 million and the highest is $116.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $111.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $447.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $456.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $497.05 million, with estimates ranging from $469.20 million to $524.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $274.84 million, a P/E ratio of 272.50 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.