New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.00.

FWRD opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.68. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

