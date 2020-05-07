New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Hub Group worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 660,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hub Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,084,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Loop Capital cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

HUBG opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. Hub Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

