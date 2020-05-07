New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 309.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

