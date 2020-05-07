Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Wendys worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. Wendys’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

