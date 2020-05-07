New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of GATX worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in GATX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GATX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GATX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GATX by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

GATX opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. GATX’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

