New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

