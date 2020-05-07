New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.69 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of MAN opened at $67.08 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

