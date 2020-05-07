Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

