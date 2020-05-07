FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of FirstCash worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FirstCash by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FirstCash by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE FCFS opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

