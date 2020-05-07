New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,785 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,118,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

