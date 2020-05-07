New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Exelixis worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $393,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,221,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

