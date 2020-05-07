Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 71,456 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

