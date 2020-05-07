Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,416.02% and a negative return on equity of 246.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 17.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

