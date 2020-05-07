Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,521 NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGOV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in NIC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in NIC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIC by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NIC by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

