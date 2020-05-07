Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,457 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Westrock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Westrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Westrock stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

