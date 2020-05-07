Investment Partners LTD. Buys 223 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

