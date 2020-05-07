Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,924.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

