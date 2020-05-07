William P. Angrick III Buys 10,093 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,840.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LQDT stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $165.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.10. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

