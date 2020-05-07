Matthew Deines Acquires 5,000 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Matthew Deines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Deines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Matthew Deines purchased 3,500 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $36,435.00.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.80. First Northwest BanCorp has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNWB. TheStreet downgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

