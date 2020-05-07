Philip Coffey Buys 4,280 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) insider Philip Coffey purchased 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.68 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of A$49,990.40 ($35,454.18).

Philip Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 1st, Philip Coffey purchased 4,065 shares of Lendlease Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.31 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of A$50,040.15 ($35,489.47).

Shares of Lendlease Group stock opened at A$11.30 ($8.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$11.19 and a 200 day moving average of A$16.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of A$9.34 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of A$19.95 ($14.15).

Lendlease Group Company Profile

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investment Partners LTD. Buys 223 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Investment Partners LTD. Buys 223 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.
William P. Angrick III Buys 10,093 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. Stock
William P. Angrick III Buys 10,093 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. Stock
Matthew Deines Acquires 5,000 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp Stock
Matthew Deines Acquires 5,000 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp Stock
Philip Coffey Buys 4,280 Shares of Lendlease Group Stock
Philip Coffey Buys 4,280 Shares of Lendlease Group Stock
Christopher J. Annas Acquires 3,360 Shares of Meridian Bank Stock
Christopher J. Annas Acquires 3,360 Shares of Meridian Bank Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report