Philip Coffey Buys 4,280 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) insider Philip Coffey purchased 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.68 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of A$49,990.40 ($35,454.18).

Philip Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Philip Coffey purchased 4,065 shares of Lendlease Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.31 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of A$50,040.15 ($35,489.47).

Shares of Lendlease Group stock opened at A$11.30 ($8.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$11.19 and a 200 day moving average of A$16.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of A$9.34 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of A$19.95 ($14.15).

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

