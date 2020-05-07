Christopher J. Annas Acquires 3,360 Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) CEO Christopher J. Annas purchased 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $20.89.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $2,033,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 147,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

MRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

