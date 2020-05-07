argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an average rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $143.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average is $143.69. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in argenx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investment Partners LTD. Buys 223 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Investment Partners LTD. Buys 223 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.
William P. Angrick III Buys 10,093 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. Stock
William P. Angrick III Buys 10,093 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. Stock
Matthew Deines Acquires 5,000 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp Stock
Matthew Deines Acquires 5,000 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp Stock
Philip Coffey Buys 4,280 Shares of Lendlease Group Stock
Philip Coffey Buys 4,280 Shares of Lendlease Group Stock
Christopher J. Annas Acquires 3,360 Shares of Meridian Bank Stock
Christopher J. Annas Acquires 3,360 Shares of Meridian Bank Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report