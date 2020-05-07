argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an average rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $143.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average is $143.69. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in argenx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

