Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report sales of $49.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.86 million and the lowest is $47.20 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $48.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $199.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.90 million to $205.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.80 million, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $202.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

AMAL opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72,182 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 310,700 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 274,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

