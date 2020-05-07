ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.17 Million

Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce $342.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.67 million and the lowest is $341.34 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $303.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised ANGI Homeservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

ANGI stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 1.87.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,705.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,944. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

