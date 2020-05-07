Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will post sales of $78.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.02 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $82.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year sales of $315.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $318.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $328.48 million, with estimates ranging from $323.66 million to $333.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

ARI opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 57.38 and a quick ratio of 57.38. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.40%.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,410.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

