Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to report $168.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.60 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $177.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $622.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.46 million to $701.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $717.98 million, with estimates ranging from $619.15 million to $790.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

MESA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

