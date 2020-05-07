$7.80 Million in Sales Expected for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report $7.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.20 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $6.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $27.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $27.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $26.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 20.68%.

AMRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of AMRB opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.82. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

