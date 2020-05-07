Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $33.96 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

