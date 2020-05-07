Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on COG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NYSE COG opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

