Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.65.

AKAM stock opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,783 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

