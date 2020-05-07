Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of News by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of News by 5,327.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of News by 1,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

