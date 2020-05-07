Parallel Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth $38,423,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,853,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,772,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after buying an additional 34,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

