Parallel Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth $38,423,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,853,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,772,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after buying an additional 34,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson Controls International PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Johnson Controls International PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Cwm LLC Invests $59,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Cwm LLC Invests $59,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Akamai Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Akamai Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Corp
Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report