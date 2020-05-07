Cwm LLC Sells 153,240 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,240 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 440.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,384,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

