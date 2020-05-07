CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1,138.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 330,307 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,908 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

