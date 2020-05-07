Cwm LLC Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

JKHY opened at $178.50 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $179.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

