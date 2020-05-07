Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,417 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.