Cwm LLC Sells 6,844 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $33,656.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,656.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $4,023,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,372 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,711. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

