Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $232.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.50. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $269.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

