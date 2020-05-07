Cwm LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 112,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 83,898 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

