Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 481,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 111,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

