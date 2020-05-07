Cwm LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 448.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $208.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $289.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.59.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

