Cwm LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 253.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 240,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86.

