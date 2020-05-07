Cwm LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 253.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 240,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson Controls International PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Johnson Controls International PLC Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Cwm LLC Invests $59,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Cwm LLC Invests $59,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Akamai Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Akamai Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Corp
Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report