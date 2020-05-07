Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $144.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.