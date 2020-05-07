Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 32,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TOL opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

