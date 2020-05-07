Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.2687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,122,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 467,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,591,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 270.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

