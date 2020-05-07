Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,699,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,279,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,312,000 after buying an additional 215,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

